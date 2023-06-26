On Monday, Luis Garcia (coming off going 2-for-5) and the Washington Nationals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Padres.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 15 walks while batting .274.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 45th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage, and 114th in slugging.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 44 of 70 games this year (62.9%), with more than one hit on 24 occasions (34.3%).

Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (7.1%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 32.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 26 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 33 .270 AVG .278 .293 OBP .319 .404 SLG .376 10 XBH 9 3 HR 2 16 RBI 17 14/6 K/BB 21/9 3 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings