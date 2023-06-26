Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mariners - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
On Monday, Luis Garcia (coming off going 2-for-5) and the Washington Nationals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Padres.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 15 walks while batting .274.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 45th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage, and 114th in slugging.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 44 of 70 games this year (62.9%), with more than one hit on 24 occasions (34.3%).
- Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (7.1%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 32.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 26 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|33
|.270
|AVG
|.278
|.293
|OBP
|.319
|.404
|SLG
|.376
|10
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|17
|14/6
|K/BB
|21/9
|3
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 76 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 2.89 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the New York Yankees, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.89), ninth in WHIP (1.053), and 10th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.