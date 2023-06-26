Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mariners - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Monday, Lane Thomas (.769 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Padres.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington in OBP (.344), slugging percentage (.503) and total hits (88) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 12th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- In 78.9% of his 76 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (13 of 76), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.8% of his games this year, Thomas has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 55.3% of his games this season (42 of 76), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|36
|.311
|AVG
|.279
|.350
|OBP
|.338
|.570
|SLG
|.435
|22
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|5
|25
|RBI
|14
|33/8
|K/BB
|49/10
|6
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- The Mariners will send Castillo (4-6) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 2.89 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 87 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.89), ninth in WHIP (1.053), and 10th in K/9 (10.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.