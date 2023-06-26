The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Padres.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz has 10 doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks while batting .231.
  • Ruiz has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
  • In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.1%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
  • Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • In 17 games this year (27.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 32
.246 AVG .219
.287 OBP .291
.360 SLG .383
9 XBH 9
2 HR 6
11 RBI 17
13/4 K/BB 8/11
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow 76 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • The Mariners are sending Castillo (4-6) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 2.89 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 2.89 ERA ranks 11th, 1.053 WHIP ranks ninth, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 10th.
