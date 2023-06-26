Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mariners - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.205 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .255 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 25 walks.
- In 46 of 73 games this season (63.0%) Smith has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (28.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 73 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 17.8% of his games this season, Smith has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (5.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 26 of 73 games (35.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.254
|AVG
|.256
|.310
|OBP
|.342
|.289
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|11
|26/10
|K/BB
|19/15
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 76 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Castillo (4-6) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 16th start of the season. He has a 2.89 ERA in 87 1/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, the righty went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.89), ninth in WHIP (1.053), and 10th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
