Riley Adams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Riley Adams -- hitting .364 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, on June 25 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Adams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Padres Player Props
|Nationals vs Padres Pitching Matchup
Riley Adams At The Plate
- Adams is batting .304 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and six walks.
- Adams has picked up a hit in 10 of 16 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- In three games this year, he has hit a home run (18.8%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Adams has an RBI in five of 16 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in four of 16 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|5
|.385
|AVG
|.118
|.442
|OBP
|.211
|.718
|SLG
|.294
|7
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|3
|16/4
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 82 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Lugo (3-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .269 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.