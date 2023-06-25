Sunday's game between the San Diego Padres (37-40) and the Washington Nationals (29-47) at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Padres securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:10 PM on June 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Seth Lugo (3-3) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (3-6) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

Nationals vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Padres 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-7.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Washington and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those contests had a spread).

The Nationals have been victorious in 26, or 37.1%, of the 70 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a mark of 8-12 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (310 total), Washington is the 25th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Nationals have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.68) in the majors this season.

