The Washington Mystics (8-4) will lean on Elena Delle Donne (10th in WNBA, 18.4 points per game) to help them knock off Breanna Stewart (second in league, 22.9) and the New York Liberty (8-3) on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Barclays Center, at 1:00 PM ET on ABC.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mystics vs. Liberty matchup.

Mystics vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Mystics vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Mystics Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-7) 161.5 -325 +270 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Liberty (-7.5) 161.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-7.5) 161.5 -325 +230 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Liberty (-7.5) 161.5 -330 +245 Bet on this game with Tipico

Mystics vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • The Mystics have compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • New York is 4-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
  • In the Liberty's 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
  • Games featuring the Mystics have gone over the point total just once this year.

