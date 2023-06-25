Luis Garcia -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on June 25 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 15 walks while batting .271.

In 62.3% of his 69 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 7.2% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (10.1%).

He has scored at least once 25 times this year (36.2%), including seven games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 32 .270 AVG .273 .293 OBP .317 .404 SLG .375 10 XBH 9 3 HR 2 16 RBI 17 14/6 K/BB 20/9 3 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings