John Isner, off a loss in the round of 128 of French Open (to Nuno Borges) in his previous tournament, will open Wimbledon versus Jaume Munar in the round of 128. Isner is +30000 to win at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Find all the latest odds for 2023 Wimbledon and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Isner at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Isner's Next Match

In his opener at Wimbledon, on Monday, July 3 (at 6:00 AM ET) in the round of 128, Isner will play Munar.

Isner currently has odds of -375 to win his next match against Munar. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

John Isner Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +12500

Wimbledon odds to win: +30000

Want to bet on Isner? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Isner Stats

Isner is coming off a defeat in the Round of 128 at French Open, to No. 80-ranked Borges, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7, 6-4, 6-7.

In 14 tournaments over the past year, Isner is 12-14 and has yet to win a title.

Isner has not won any of his two tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, with a match record of 2-2 on that surface.

Isner has played 29.5 games per match in his 26 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

Isner, over the past year, has played four matches on grass, and 30.0 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Isner has won 88.1% of his games on serve, and 10.5% on return.

Isner has been victorious in 84.7% of his service games on grass over the past 12 months and 11.5% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.