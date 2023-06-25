Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Sunday, Corey Dickerson (.344 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Washington Nationals face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson is batting .266 with five doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- In 66.7% of his games this season (18 of 27), Dickerson has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one.
- In 27 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Dickerson has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|.188
|AVG
|.319
|.206
|OBP
|.373
|.219
|SLG
|.532
|1
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|8/1
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.75).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 82 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.86, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .269 against him.
