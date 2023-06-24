Scottie Scheffler will be at the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at the par-70, 6,852-yard TPC River Highlands from June 22-25.

Scottie Scheffler Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Scheffler has shot better than par on 14 occasions, while also shooting three bogey-free rounds and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day four times while finishing in the top-five eight times and with a top-10 score in 12 of his last 20 rounds played.

Over his last 20 rounds, Scheffler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round 11 times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 14 occasions.

In his past five events, Scheffler has finished in the top five five times.

Scheffler has finished with a score better than the tournament average in each of his past five appearances, including four finishes within three shots of the leader.

Scheffler is entering this tournament with five straight top-five placements.

Scheffler hopes to make the cut for the 20th straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 8 -12 273 2 21 12 15 $22.9M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Scheffler's past three appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 30th.

Scheffler has made the cut two times in his previous three entries in this event.

The most recent time Scheffler played this event was in 2022, and he finished 13th.

TPC River Highlands will play at 6,852 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,110.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Scheffler has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,334 yards, 482 yards longer than the 6,852-yard TPC River Highlands this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Scheffler's Last Time Out

Scheffler was good on the 20 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, averaging 3.05 strokes to finish in the 74th percentile of the field.

His 3.90-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open was strong, putting him in the 98th percentile of the field.

Scheffler shot better than 67% of the field at the U.S. Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.83.

Scheffler carded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Scheffler carded three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 3.6).

Scheffler's 10 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open were more than the tournament average (4.1).

At that most recent outing, Scheffler carded a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Scheffler ended the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 2.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Scheffler outperformed the field's average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

