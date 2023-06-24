Player prop bet options for Juan Soto, Lane Thomas and others are available when the San Diego Padres host the Washington Nationals at PETCO Park on Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Nationals vs. Padres Game Info

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 84 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 18 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .290/.338/.493 on the year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 22 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 19 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 1

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Garcia Stats

Luis Garcia has 73 hits with 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 14 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .274/.305/.395 so far this season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 21 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 4 1 0

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Luis Garcia or other Nationals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Soto Stats

Soto has 71 hits with 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 69 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.425/.508 so far this year.

Soto hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .556 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and six RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 23 2-for-3 2 1 3 6 0 at Giants Jun. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Giants Jun. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Giants Jun. 20 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Giants Jun. 19 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0

Bet on player props for Juan Soto or other Padres players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.