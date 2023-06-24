Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Saturday, Dominic Smith and his .256 on-base percentage over his last 10 games lead the Washington Nationals up against the San Diego Padres. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .261 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 64.8% of his games this season (46 of 71), with more than one hit 21 times (29.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 71 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (18.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (5.6%).
- In 26 games this year (36.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|33
|.254
|AVG
|.270
|.310
|OBP
|.355
|.289
|SLG
|.352
|3
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|11
|26/10
|K/BB
|19/14
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (80 total, 1.1 per game).
