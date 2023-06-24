Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Astros on June 24, 2023
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Freddie Freeman, Alex Bregman and others in this game.
Dodgers vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 25 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 36 walks and 47 RBI (96 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a slash line of .322/.401/.554 so far this season.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 20
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 18
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 17
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 15 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 41 walks and 45 RBI (74 total hits). He has stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .261/.358/.511 on the season.
- Betts has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a home run and two RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 17
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Bregman Stats
- Bregman has 71 hits with nine doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 41 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .247/.343/.396 slash line so far this season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 23
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 21
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 19
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 18
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|6
|1
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Tucker Stats
- Kyle Tucker has 73 hits with 15 doubles, 10 home runs, 33 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He has a slash line of .273/.348/.442 on the season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 21
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|3
|0
|1
|3
|1
