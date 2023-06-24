The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Freddie Freeman, Alex Bregman and others in this game.

Dodgers vs. Astros Game Info

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 25 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 36 walks and 47 RBI (96 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .322/.401/.554 so far this season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants Jun. 18 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Jun. 17 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 15 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 41 walks and 45 RBI (74 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .261/.358/.511 on the season.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a home run and two RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Angels Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 17 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Bregman Stats

Bregman has 71 hits with nine doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 41 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .247/.343/.396 slash line so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jun. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 21 3-for-5 2 0 2 3 1 vs. Mets Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mets Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Jun. 18 3-for-5 2 0 1 6 1

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has 73 hits with 15 doubles, 10 home runs, 33 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.348/.442 on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets Jun. 21 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Mets Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 18 2-for-4 3 0 1 3 1

