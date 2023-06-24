At +8000, the Washington Commanders are No. 25 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Watch the Commanders this season on Fubo!

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Commanders to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Washington Betting Insights

Washington went 8-8-1 ATS last season.

The Commanders and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 17 times last season.

Washington ranked 20th in total offense this year (330.3 yards per game), but it really clicked on defense, ranking third-best in the NFL with 330.3 yards allowed per game.

The Commanders picked up four wins at home last season and four away.

Washington posted a 4-4-1 record as the favored team, and posted a 4-4 record as underdogs.

In the NFC East the Commanders won only two games (2-3-1), and in the conference overall they went 5-6-1.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett passed for 2,608 yards (163.0 per game), completing 64.0% of his throws, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in 16 games for the Browns last year.

On the ground, Brissett scored two touchdowns and accumulated 243 yards.

Terry McLaurin had 77 receptions for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

Antonio Gibson rushed for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Curtis Samuel scored four TDs, catching 64 balls for 656 yards (38.6 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Cody Barton recorded 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games for the Seahawks last year.

Bet on Commanders to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals - +20000 2 September 17 @ Broncos - +5000 3 September 24 Bills - +800 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +700 5 October 5 Bears - +6600 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +6600 7 October 22 @ Giants - +6600 8 October 29 Eagles - +700 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +6600 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +3000 11 November 19 Giants - +6600 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1600 13 December 3 Dolphins - +2000 15 December 17 @ Rams - +5000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +1800 17 December 31 49ers - +900 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1600

Odds are current as of June 24 at 5:39 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.