Joe Musgrove starts for the San Diego Padres on Friday at PETCO Park against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Nationals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 57 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington ranks 23rd in the majors with a .391 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

Washington ranks 25th in the majors with 305 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 6.9 times per game on average.

Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington has pitched to a 4.62 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined 1.468 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin (4-8) for his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Corbin has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Marlins L 4-2 Home Patrick Corbin Jesús Luzardo 6/19/2023 Cardinals L 8-6 Home Josiah Gray Jack Flaherty 6/20/2023 Cardinals L 9-3 Home MacKenzie Gore Jordan Montgomery 6/21/2023 Cardinals W 3-0 Home Trevor Williams Miles Mikolas 6/22/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-3 Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/23/2023 Padres - Away Patrick Corbin Joe Musgrove 6/24/2023 Padres - Away Josiah Gray Michael Wacha 6/25/2023 Padres - Away MacKenzie Gore Seth Lugo 6/26/2023 Mariners - Away Trevor Williams Luis Castillo 6/27/2023 Mariners - Away Jake Irvin Bryan Woo 6/28/2023 Mariners - Away Patrick Corbin Logan Gilbert

