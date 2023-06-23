Patrick Corbin gets the nod on the mound for the Washington Nationals in the first of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr. on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

The Padres are listed as -275 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Nationals (+220). San Diego is the run-line favorite (-2.5). An 8-run over/under is listed for this contest.

Nationals vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -275 +220 8 -120 +100 -2.5 +110 -135

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The previous 10 Nationals games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have come away with 25 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has won two of its five games when it's the underdog by at least +220 on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 33 of 73 chances this season.

The Nationals are 6-4-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-27 15-19 15-20 13-25 20-24 8-21

