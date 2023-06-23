Friday's game between the San Diego Padres (36-39) and the Washington Nationals (28-46) at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Padres coming out on top. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on June 23.

The Padres will give the ball to Joe Musgrove (5-2, 4.22 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Patrick Corbin (4-8, 4.89 ERA).

Nationals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Padres 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 2-8.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Nationals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Nationals have come away with 25 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +220 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is the No. 25 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (305 total runs).

The Nationals have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.62) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule