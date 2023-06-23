The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia and his .459 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .279 with 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 14 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 34th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage, and 107th in slugging.

In 43 of 67 games this year (64.2%) Garcia has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (34.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 23 games this year (34.3%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 37.3% of his games this year (25 of 67), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.4%) he has scored more than once.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 30 .270 AVG .289 .293 OBP .328 .404 SLG .397 10 XBH 9 3 HR 2 16 RBI 17 14/6 K/BB 19/8 3 SB 0

