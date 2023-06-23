Lane Thomas -- hitting .375 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on June 23 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in OBP (.341), slugging percentage (.498) and total hits (84) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 15th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Thomas enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .368 with two homers.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in 58 games this year (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (16.4%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has driven in a run in 26 games this year (35.6%), including nine games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 54.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (11.0%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 33 .311 AVG .272 .350 OBP .331 .570 SLG .419 22 XBH 11 8 HR 4 25 RBI 12 33/8 K/BB 45/10 6 SB 1

