The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers is nearing its close in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany, as Katerina Siniakova competes in a quarterfinal versus Liudmila Samsonova. Siniakova is +1800 to win at TC Bad Homburg.

Siniakova at the 2023 Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

June 23 - July 1 Venue: TC Bad Homburg

TC Bad Homburg Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Siniakova's Next Match

After beating Evgeniya Rodina 6-2, 6-4, Siniakova will face Samsonova in the quarterfinals on Thursday, June 29 at 12:00 PM ET.

Katerina Siniakova Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +6600

Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers odds to win: +1800

Siniakova Stats

In the Round of 16, Siniakova was victorious 6-2, 6-4 versus Rodina on Wednesday.

Through 16 tournaments over the past year, Siniakova is 14-16 and has yet to win a title.

In one tournaments on grass over the past year, Siniakova has gone 0-1.

Through 30 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Siniakova has played 21.3 games per match. She won 50.8% of them.

On grass, Siniakova has played one match over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 19.0 games per match while winning 36.8% of games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Siniakova has won 61.2% of her games on serve, and 39.4% on return.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Siniakova has won 77.8% of her games on serve and 0.0% on return.

