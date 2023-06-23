On Friday, Jeimer Candelario (.270 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .253 with 22 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 25 walks.

Candelario has gotten a hit in 41 of 70 games this year (58.6%), including 19 multi-hit games (27.1%).

He has hit a home run in 11.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Candelario has picked up an RBI in 25.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year (28 of 70), with two or more runs five times (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 31 .255 AVG .250 .333 OBP .328 .441 SLG .442 20 XBH 12 3 HR 5 14 RBI 18 31/13 K/BB 27/12 0 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings