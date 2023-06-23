Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Corey Dickerson -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the hill, on June 23 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Dickerson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson is hitting .260 with four doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Dickerson has gotten a hit in 16 of 25 games this season (64.0%), with more than one hit on three occasions (12.0%).
- He has homered in two of 25 games played this year, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this year (36.0%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (12.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once six times this season (24.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.188
|AVG
|.317
|.206
|OBP
|.378
|.219
|SLG
|.537
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|8/1
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.78 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (5-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.22 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.22 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .264 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.