On Friday, C.J. Abrams (.257 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .228 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and nine walks.

Abrams has gotten a hit in 39 of 66 games this year (59.1%), including 11 multi-hit games (16.7%).

He has homered in 10.6% of his games in 2023 (seven of 66), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Abrams has an RBI in 19 of 66 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 34.8% of his games this season (23 of 66), with two or more runs three times (4.5%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 30 .254 AVG .200 .300 OBP .241 .418 SLG .355 12 XBH 9 4 HR 3 12 RBI 20 27/5 K/BB 30/4 5 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings