Riley Adams -- 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the mound, on June 22 at 1:05 PM ET.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Riley Adams At The Plate

Adams is hitting .269 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks.

Adams has picked up a hit in nine of 15 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

In 15 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Adams has driven in a run in four games this year (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this season (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 5 .343 AVG .118 .410 OBP .211 .629 SLG .294 6 XBH 1 1 HR 1 4 RBI 3 15/4 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings