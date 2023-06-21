Victor Robles Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Victor Robles -- hitting .357 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on June 21 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.
Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Victor Robles At The Plate
- Robles is batting .299 with five doubles, a triple and 11 walks.
- Robles will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last games.
- Robles has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 35 games this season, with multiple hits in 28.6% of those games.
- He has not gone deep in his 35 games this year.
- Robles has driven in a run in seven games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 12 of 35 games (34.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|14
|.317
|AVG
|.273
|.386
|OBP
|.385
|.365
|SLG
|.364
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|5
|8/7
|K/BB
|10/4
|3
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.43 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Mikolas (4-4 with a 4.36 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the New York Mets, when he went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.36), 53rd in WHIP (1.362), and 59th in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
