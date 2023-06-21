The St. Louis Cardinals (31-43) meet the Washington Nationals (27-45) after Dylan Carlson hit a pair of home runs in a 9-3 victory over the Nationals. The game starts at 4:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable starters are Miles Mikolas (4-4) for the Cardinals and Trevor Williams (3-4) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (4-4, 4.36 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (3-4, 4.50 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams (3-4) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.50 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Friday, the righty went 4 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 31-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .271 to his opponents.

Williams is looking to pick up his third quality start of the season in this game.

Williams has put up 11 starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

Mikolas (4-4) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with a 4.36 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .287.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Mikolas has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 34-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.36), 53rd in WHIP (1.362), and 59th in K/9 (6.5).

