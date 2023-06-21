You can see player prop bet odds for Paul Goldschmidt, Lane Thomas and others on the St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals ahead of their matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Wednesday at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has recorded 81 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .290/.340/.491 on the season.

Thomas has picked up at least one hit in eight straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .350 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 19 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 1 vs. Marlins Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Garcia Stats

Luis Garcia has recorded 71 hits with nine doubles, three triples, five home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .280/.311/.398 on the year.

Garcia heads into this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .306 with a double, two triples, a walk and six RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 4 1 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 17 2-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 20 doubles, 13 home runs, 40 walks and 38 RBI (82 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He has a .291/.382/.500 slash line on the season.

Goldschmidt hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 20 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 1 at Nationals Jun. 19 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Mets Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Mets Jun. 17 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Mets Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 10 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 20 walks and 50 RBI (76 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a .271/.318/.482 slash line on the season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Jun. 18 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 at Mets Jun. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

