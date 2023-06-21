Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (31-43), who are trying for a series sweep, will visit the Washington Nationals (27-45) at Nationals Park on Wednesday, June 21. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Cardinals (-160). The matchup's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (4-4, 4.36 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (3-4, 4.50 ERA)

Nationals vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won 17 out of the 41 games, or 41.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Cardinals have gone 8-11 (winning 42.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals have a 2-4 record over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 24, or 36.4%, of the 66 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 14-23 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Dickerson 1.5 (-118) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+185) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+150) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+190) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+160) Lane Thomas 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

