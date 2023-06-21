How to Watch the Nationals vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 21
Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in the final of a three-game series, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 54 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Washington is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
- Washington has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 299 (4.2 per game).
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 7.0 times per game on average.
- Washington has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.74 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a combined 1.478 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Trevor Williams (3-4) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- In 14 starts this season, Williams has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of 5.0 innings per appearance.
- He has made 14 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/16/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-5
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Sandy Alcantara
|6/17/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-2
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Braxton Garrett
|6/18/2023
|Marlins
|L 4-2
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/19/2023
|Cardinals
|L 8-6
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Jack Flaherty
|6/20/2023
|Cardinals
|L 9-3
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Miles Mikolas
|6/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Tommy Henry
|6/23/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Joe Musgrove
|6/24/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Michael Wacha
|6/25/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Seth Lugo
|6/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Luis Castillo
