Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in the final of a three-game series, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 54 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

Washington has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 299 (4.2 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 7.0 times per game on average.

Washington has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.74 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined 1.478 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Trevor Williams (3-4) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

In 14 starts this season, Williams has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of 5.0 innings per appearance.

He has made 14 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Home Trevor Williams Sandy Alcantara 6/17/2023 Marlins L 5-2 Home Jake Irvin Braxton Garrett 6/18/2023 Marlins L 4-2 Home Patrick Corbin Jesús Luzardo 6/19/2023 Cardinals L 8-6 Home Josiah Gray Jack Flaherty 6/20/2023 Cardinals L 9-3 Home MacKenzie Gore Jordan Montgomery 6/21/2023 Cardinals - Home Trevor Williams Miles Mikolas 6/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/23/2023 Padres - Away Patrick Corbin Joe Musgrove 6/24/2023 Padres - Away Josiah Gray Michael Wacha 6/25/2023 Padres - Away MacKenzie Gore Seth Lugo 6/26/2023 Mariners - Away Trevor Williams Luis Castillo

