Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Jeimer Candelario (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .256 with 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.
- Candelario has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 68 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.9% of those games.
- In 11.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Candelario has an RBI in 17 of 68 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this season (41.2%), including five games with multiple runs (7.4%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|31
|.261
|AVG
|.250
|.338
|OBP
|.328
|.449
|SLG
|.442
|19
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|18
|30/12
|K/BB
|27/12
|0
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 72 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.36 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander went six innings against the New York Mets, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.36), 53rd in WHIP (1.362), and 59th in K/9 (6.5).
