Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks while batting .261.
- Smith has recorded a hit in 44 of 69 games this year (63.8%), including 21 multi-hit games (30.4%).
- In 69 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.
- Smith has had an RBI in 13 games this season (18.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.8%).
- He has scored in 26 of 69 games (37.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|32
|.252
|AVG
|.271
|.309
|OBP
|.358
|.288
|SLG
|.347
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|11
|26/10
|K/BB
|18/14
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.43 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Mikolas (4-4 with a 4.36 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season.
- In his last outing on Friday against the New York Mets, the righty threw six innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.36), 53rd in WHIP (1.362), and 59th in K/9 (6.5).
