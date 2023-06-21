The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks while batting .261.

Smith has recorded a hit in 44 of 69 games this year (63.8%), including 21 multi-hit games (30.4%).

In 69 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.

Smith has had an RBI in 13 games this season (18.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.8%).

He has scored in 26 of 69 games (37.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 32 .252 AVG .271 .309 OBP .358 .288 SLG .347 3 XBH 6 1 HR 1 6 RBI 11 26/10 K/BB 18/14 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings