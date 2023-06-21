Corey Dickerson -- with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on June 21 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Cardinals.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson has four doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .271.

Dickerson has recorded a hit in 16 of 24 games this year (66.7%), including three multi-hit games (12.5%).

In 24 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Dickerson has had an RBI in nine games this year (37.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run six times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .207 AVG .317 .226 OBP .378 .241 SLG .537 1 XBH 5 0 HR 2 4 RBI 9 7/1 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings