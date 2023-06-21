Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Corey Dickerson -- with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on June 21 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Cardinals.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Dickerson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson has four doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .271.
- Dickerson has recorded a hit in 16 of 24 games this year (66.7%), including three multi-hit games (12.5%).
- In 24 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Dickerson has had an RBI in nine games this year (37.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run six times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.207
|AVG
|.317
|.226
|OBP
|.378
|.241
|SLG
|.537
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|7/1
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.43).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.36 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.36 ERA ranks 50th, 1.362 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.