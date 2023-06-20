Riley Adams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Riley Adams -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Riley Adams At The Plate
- Adams is hitting .271 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.
- In 57.1% of his games this year (eight of 14), Adams has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (21.4%) he recorded at least two.
- In 14 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Adams has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this season (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|.355
|AVG
|.118
|.429
|OBP
|.211
|.613
|SLG
|.294
|5
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|13/4
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 72 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Montgomery (3-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the lefty went 6 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 35th, 1.340 WHIP ranks 50th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
