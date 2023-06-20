Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-3 with ) in his last game against the Cardinals.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .280 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 14 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 36th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.
- Garcia enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .333.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 41 of 64 games this season (64.1%), with more than one hit on 22 occasions (34.4%).
- In five games this season, he has gone deep (7.8%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 35.9% of his games this year, Garcia has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (10.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 23 of 64 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|30
|.271
|AVG
|.289
|.297
|OBP
|.328
|.388
|SLG
|.397
|7
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|17
|14/6
|K/BB
|19/8
|3
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.45 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will send Montgomery (3-7) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 78 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the lefty went 6 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.91), 50th in WHIP (1.340), and 40th in K/9 (8.4) among pitchers who qualify.
