On Tuesday, Joey Meneses (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Washington Nationals play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .391, fueled by 20 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 14th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging.

Meneses will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 in his last games.

In 49 of 67 games this season (73.1%) Meneses has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (32.8%).

In 67 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.

Meneses has driven home a run in 24 games this year (35.8%), including more than one RBI in 9.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored a run in 26 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 30 .304 AVG .294 .333 OBP .346 .378 SLG .405 10 XBH 10 0 HR 2 17 RBI 18 34/7 K/BB 21/10 0 SB 0

