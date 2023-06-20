Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Dominic Smith (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .265 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 64.7% of his games this season (44 of 68), with more than one hit 21 times (30.9%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 68 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Smith has had an RBI in 13 games this year (19.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.9%).
- In 26 games this season (38.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.259
|AVG
|.271
|.318
|OBP
|.358
|.296
|SLG
|.347
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|11
|24/10
|K/BB
|18/14
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will send Montgomery (3-7) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.91), 50th in WHIP (1.340), and 40th in K/9 (8.4).
