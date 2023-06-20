Tuesday's game features the Atlanta Braves (46-26) and the Philadelphia Phillies (38-34) clashing at Citizens Bank Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on June 20.

The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Strider (7-2, 4.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Phillies will turn to Ranger Suarez (1-2, 3.82 ERA).

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TBS

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Braves have a record of 8-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves are 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have won 40 out of the 62 games, or 64.5%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has a record of 29-13, a 69% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 395 total runs this season.

The Braves' 3.79 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Phillies Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Phillies have a record of 3-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Phillies' past 10 matchups.

The Phillies have been victorious in 10, or 40%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Philadelphia has a mark of 1-5 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Phillies have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Philadelphia scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (320 total, 4.4 per game).

The Phillies have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.31) in the majors this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 14 @ Tigers W 6-5 Dylan Dodd vs Michael Lorenzen June 15 Rockies W 8-3 AJ Smith-Shawver vs Kyle Freeland June 16 Rockies W 8-1 Jared Shuster vs Dinelson Lamet June 17 Rockies W 10-2 Bryce Elder vs Connor Seabold June 18 Rockies W 14-6 Charlie Morton vs Chase Anderson June 20 @ Phillies - Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez June 21 @ Phillies - AJ Smith-Shawver vs Aaron Nola June 22 @ Phillies - Bryce Elder vs Taijuan Walker June 23 @ Reds - Jared Shuster vs Hunter Greene June 24 @ Reds - Charlie Morton vs Luke Weaver June 25 @ Reds - Spencer Strider vs Brandon Williamson

Phillies Schedule