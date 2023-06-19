Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on June 19 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Marlins.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has an OPS of .729, fueled by an OBP of .340 to go with a slugging percentage of .389. All three of those stats are tops among Washington hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 120th in the league in slugging.

Meneses has picked up a hit in 72.7% of his 66 games this year, with at least two hits in 33.3% of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 66 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In 36.4% of his games this year, Meneses has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 25 of 66 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 30 .306 AVG .294 .336 OBP .346 .375 SLG .405 9 XBH 10 0 HR 2 17 RBI 18 32/7 K/BB 21/10 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings