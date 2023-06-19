Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Corey Dickerson (.310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Monday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson is hitting .273 with four doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- In 65.2% of his games this season (15 of 23), Dickerson has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Dickerson has driven in a run in eight games this season (34.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six of 23 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|.200
|AVG
|.317
|.222
|OBP
|.378
|.240
|SLG
|.537
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|9
|7/1
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 72 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Flaherty (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.64 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.64 ERA ranks 59th, 1.588 WHIP ranks 65th, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
