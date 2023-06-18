The Miami Marlins (40-31) aim to sweep the Washington Nationals (27-42) on Sunday at Nationals Park, starting at 1:35 PM ET.

The Marlins will give the ball to Jesus Luzardo (5-5, 4.17 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Patrick Corbin (4-7, 4.81 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (5-5, 4.17 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (4-7, 4.81 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.81 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Over 14 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.81 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .298 to opposing batters.

Corbin has seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Corbin will aim to pitch five or more innings for his 14th straight start. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has given up at least one earned run in all of his appearances.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo (5-5) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs in four innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.17 and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .260 in 14 games this season.

He has earned a quality start six times in 14 starts this season.

Luzardo has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

The 25-year-old's 4.17 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.275 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 12th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Jesús Luzardo vs. Nationals

The Nationals have scored 288 runs this season, which ranks 24th in MLB. They are batting .261 for the campaign with 53 home runs, 29th in the league.

The left-hander has faced the Nationals one time this season, allowing them to go 5-for-22 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI in six innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.