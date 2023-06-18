The Chicago Sky (5-6) hope to end a three-game losing streak when visiting the Washington Mystics (5-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. The game airs on Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

The game has no set line.

Mystics vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Mystics vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 82 Sky 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-2.3)

Washington (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 161.6

Mystics vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Washington has won twice against the spread this year.

Washington has had one game (out of ) go over the total this season.

Mystics Performance Insights

Because of the Mystics' offensive struggles this season, ranking second-worst in the WNBA with 74.3 points per game, they've been forced to count on their defense, which ranks best in the league by giving up 74.8 points per game.

Washington, who ranks eighth in the league with 35.0 boards per game, is allowing 37.6 rebounds per contest, which is worst in the WNBA.

The Mystics are averaging 13.2 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while forcing 14.3 turnovers per contest (fourth-ranked).

The Mystics, who are seventh in the league with 7.2 threes per game, are shooting just 30.4% from downtown, which is second-worst in the WNBA.

The Mystics have been shining when it comes to defending against three-point shooting this season, ranking third-best in the WNBA in treys allowed per game (6.6) and best in three-point percentage allowed (28.4%).

Washington has taken 63.9% two-pointers and 36.1% threes this season. Of the team's buckets, 71.2% are two-pointers and 28.8% are three-pointers.

