At St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Sunday, June 18, 2023, the Chicago Sky (5-6) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Washington Mystics (6-4) at 3:00 PM ET. The game airs on Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Sky matchup.

Mystics vs. Sky Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Sky Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-5.5) 156 -225 +190 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mystics (-5.5) 155.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mystics (-5.5) 155.5 -240 +175 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Mystics vs. Sky Betting Trends

  • The Mystics have won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
  • The Sky have put together a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • Washington has been favored by 5.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
  • Chicago has an ATS record of 4-0 when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year.
  • Games featuring the Mystics have hit the over once this season.
  • So far this season, five out of the Sky's games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

