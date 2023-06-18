At St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Sunday, June 18, 2023, the Chicago Sky (5-6) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Washington Mystics (6-4) at 3:00 PM ET. The game airs on Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Sky matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mystics vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Mystics have won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Sky have put together a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

Washington has been favored by 5.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Chicago has an ATS record of 4-0 when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year.

Games featuring the Mystics have hit the over once this season.

So far this season, five out of the Sky's games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.