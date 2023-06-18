Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Marlins - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Garcia -- hitting .351 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on June 18 at 1:35 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his last appearance against the Marlins.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .280 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 14 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 38th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage, and 114th in slugging.
- In 39 of 62 games this season (62.9%) Garcia has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (35.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.1% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Garcia has driven home a run in 22 games this season (35.5%), including more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 23 of 62 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.270
|AVG
|.289
|.300
|OBP
|.328
|.393
|SLG
|.397
|7
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|17
|13/6
|K/BB
|19/8
|3
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.17 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.275 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
