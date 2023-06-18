Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Marlins - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Keibert Ruiz -- with a slugging percentage of .525 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on June 18 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .239 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks.
- Ruiz has picked up a hit in 32 of 56 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (12.5%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21 games this season (37.5%), Ruiz has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 16 games this season (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|.235
|AVG
|.243
|.283
|OBP
|.320
|.347
|SLG
|.426
|7
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|17
|9/4
|K/BB
|8/11
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.20 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo (5-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 4.17 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.275 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 12th.
