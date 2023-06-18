The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas and his .536 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas is hitting .283 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and a walk.
  • Vargas has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 22 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.7% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 22 games played this year, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Vargas has picked up an RBI in five games this season (22.7%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (18.2%).
  • In 10 of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 14
.300 AVG .275
.300 OBP .293
.650 SLG .375
3 XBH 3
2 HR 0
4 RBI 6
2/0 K/BB 0/1
0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.20).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow 75 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • The Marlins are sending Luzardo (5-5) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.17), 43rd in WHIP (1.275), and 12th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
