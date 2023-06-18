Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Marlins - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas and his .536 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Astros.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ildemaro Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Marlins Player Props
|Nationals vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Marlins Prediction
|How to Watch Nationals vs Marlins
|Nationals vs Marlins Odds
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .283 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and a walk.
- Vargas has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 22 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.7% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 22 games played this year, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Vargas has picked up an RBI in five games this season (22.7%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (18.2%).
- In 10 of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|14
|.300
|AVG
|.275
|.300
|OBP
|.293
|.650
|SLG
|.375
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|6
|2/0
|K/BB
|0/1
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.20).
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 75 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- The Marlins are sending Luzardo (5-5) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.17), 43rd in WHIP (1.275), and 12th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.