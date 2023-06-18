The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .343 this season while batting .269 with 24 walks and 28 runs scored.

Smith has picked up a hit in 43 of 66 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.

In 66 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

Smith has an RBI in 13 of 66 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.

In 26 games this year (39.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .268 AVG .271 .329 OBP .358 .307 SLG .347 3 XBH 6 1 HR 1 6 RBI 11 24/10 K/BB 18/14 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings