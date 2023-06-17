The Miami Marlins (39-31) will rely on Luis Arraez when they visit Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (27-41) at Nationals Park on Saturday, June 17. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +135 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Nationals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Braxton Garrett - MIA (2-2, 4.10 ERA) vs Jake Irvin - WSH (1-3, 6.10 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Nationals' game against the Marlins but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Nationals (+135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Nationals to beat the Marlins with those odds, and the Nationals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $23.50.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Jeimer Candelario hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored 27 times and won 18, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Marlins have gone 8-1 (winning 88.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Miami has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 62 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (38.7%) in those games.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 14-22 when favored by +135 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Nationals had a record of 2-8.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Stone Garrett 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.