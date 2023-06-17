The Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals square off on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET. Jorge Soler and Lane Thomas have been on a tear in recent games for their respective squads.

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Nationals have +125 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds
Marlins -155 +125 9 -120 +100

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Nationals and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have come away with 24 wins in the 62 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 18-27, a 40% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 31 of its 67 games with a total.

The Nationals are 6-4-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-22 15-19 14-16 13-24 19-23 8-17

