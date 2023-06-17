Saturday's contest between the Washington Nationals (27-41) and Miami Marlins (39-31) going head to head at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET on June 17.

The probable starters are Braxton Garrett (2-2) for the Marlins and Jake Irvin (1-3) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-8.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Nationals have been victorious in 24, or 38.7%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Washington has won 14 of 36 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Washington is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (286 total runs).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.63 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule